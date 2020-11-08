OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said negotiators made progress Thursday afternoon but no deal on a news sales tax agreement between the city and county.
Mr. Jellie and a Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly met with county negotiators with two new proposals for the stalled plan.
The sales tax negotiations concern the eighth cent of sales tax in St. Lawrence County and how it is distributed among the county’s municipalities.
Last month the county and city, which has the sole right to negotiate with the county, agreed to stick to the expired plan for one year.
The expired plan allots 6.44% of the extra 1 percent to the city, while the remaining towns and villages split 10%. The county retains 83.6% of the extra 1 percent.
Mr. Skelly is proposing two new options for the county to consider that is much different to previous proposals the city has offered.
Earlier proposals called for less money going to the county with an increased percentage going to towns, villages and the city.
St. Lawrence County officials have so far rejected that earlier proposal.
A five-year proposal from Mr. Skelly would give the towns and villages 21 percent of the last penny with no increase for the city.
The county would instead agree to “... move quickly and deliberately to take over 911 dispatch duties from the city, and to relieve the city of property tax foreclosure jurisdiction.”
Mr. Skelly is also proposing a 10-year plan that would leave the agreement as is.
“Although the percentage of distribution to all municipalities involved would not increase; leaving the formula as it is for another decade would give the towns, villages, City of Ogdensburg and the county the stability to make decisions going forward.” Mr. Skelly wrote in a prepared statement.
The city of Ogdensburg is continuing efforts to put forward these proposals, and if needed others, in hopes that St. Lawrence County is willing to begin negotiating in good faith,” Mr. Skelly wrote in his release. “To enhance those efforts the city has added the town supervisor from Lisbon and the mayor of the village of Gouverneur to our negotiating team. The city takes seriously its role and duty to negotiate with St. Lawrence County over how sales tax collected in the region is distributed.”
St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairperson Joseph Lightfoot said he would not comment on the proposals from Mr. Skelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.