OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said St. Lawrence County needs new leadership after a resolution to extend a sales tax agreement with the city to 2023 was tabled by the county’s Finance Committee on Monday night.
“We consider the chairman’s (Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg) behavior to be somewhat concerning,” Mr. Jellie said Tuesday.
Mr. Lightfoot’s support of a resolution to agree to a plan for sales tax distribution with towns and villages, while tabling an agreement with the city, doesn’t make sense, Mr. Jellie said.
“The towns and villages resolution is not worth the paper it is written on without an agreement with the city, the only organization that has the authority to negotiate a deal with the county,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Jellie also questioned why Mr. Lightfoot was not more informed about the consequences of the city collecting its own sales tax.
“What have we been negotiating over? That really is the only reason they should be negotiating with us, because it will impact their take of the sales tax,” Mr. Jellie said.
The county Board of Legislators needs new leadership, Mr. Jellie said.
“We will begin the call for a change in leadership,” Mr. Jellie said. “We fully intend to support a new candidate for chairman on the (county) Board of Legislators, and we think it is time for some diversity to the board and get a woman in leadership at the top of the platform.”
Mr. Jellie said Ogdensburg’s choice is Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena.
Mayor Skelly echoed Mr. Jellie’s disappointment.
“I am very disappointed in Joe Lightfoot’s leadership, or lack of leadership, for sure,” Mayor Skelly said.
Mayor Skelly said the three-year deal to hold the status quo was to give the city time to make a smooth transition to collecting its own tax or pre-emption, which, according to Mayor Skelly, would be 1.5 cents for each dollar spent in the city limits.
Mayor Skelly said he’s continued negotiation with the county Board of Legislators over the sales tax deal to avoid pre-emption, and out of concern for the towns and villages.
For a year, Mayor Skelly said, Mr. Lightfoot has been saying Ogdensburg gets too much money in the sales tax arrangement, and tabled the deal Monday night because he was unsure of the impact it would have on the county’s take of the tax.
“You had a year of negotiations and you have done no work on this, and so you leave our community in this lurch,” Mayor Skelly said. “This is sheer incompetence on his part.”
Mr. Skelly said he didn’t know how much money pre-empting would bring to Ogdensburg, but with its population and shopping draw from people outside the city, he feels like the city would collect more money than it’s getting now.
“But we have had concerns, that even though it is better for us, what about the towns and villages?” Mayor Skelly asked.
The resolution to keep the deal going with towns and villages next moves to the full county Board of Legislators, which meets next on Jan. 4, for its organizational meeting.
