OGDENSBURG — City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution to license municipal property at the Dobisky Center through the end of the year.
Council unanimously approved the resolution to license municipal property at the riverfront center to Matthew Rose beginning June 1. His lease with the city will extend through the end of 2021.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Mr. Rose will pay $250 per month for the space, including his security deposit. Mr. Rose will have first right of refusal for the space next year.
“He’s got quite a bit of work to do to get up and running to take advantage of the summer,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Jellie said Mr. Rose has “every intention” of trying to stay open during the offseason as well. He also said Mr. Rose plans to apply for a beer and wine license.
“I’m very happy for this,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said of Mr. Rose’s efforts during the special council meeting Tuesday night.
During the month of March, the city was accepting proposal submissions from qualified vendors to operate a seasonal food and beverage concession at the Dobisky Center. The center, which is located on the St. Lawrence River, is adjacent to the municipal marina in the city’s Greenbelt Park.
The concession facility is equipped with a commercial kitchen — about 389 square feet — and includes major appliances. It also offers outdoor seating and a patio area, which is roughly 1,462 square feet of space. The outdoor patio is a place to take shelter from the weather and provides “expansive vistas” of the St. Lawrence River, according to Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development for the city.
Mr. Rose’s proposal was the only one the city received, according to Mr. Jellie, “so we’d like to see this individual get off to a good start.”
