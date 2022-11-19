OGDENSBURG — Two city residents are facing various drug charges after police say they had more than 190 packets of fentanyl as well as methamphetamine and other pills following a traffic stop Tuesday on New York Avenue.
Brooke B. Benjamin, 31, and Joshua Gilbert, 33, both of Ogdensburg, were charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
During the traffic stop, K-9 Shelly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies said Ms. Benjamin and Mr. Gilbert had about 193 packets of fentanyl, approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine and a variety of pills identified as controlled substances.
They were arraigned in City Court before Judge Marcia L. LeMay. Ms. Benjamin was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail while Mr. Gilbert was released on his own recognizance.
Both are to appear in City Court at a later date.
