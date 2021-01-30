Ogdensburg panel reviews police reform plan

OGDENSBURG — The city’s Police Reform Steering Group held its first meeting Tuesday to review, recommend and reform the city police department following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order on police reform.
The Police Reform Steering Group includes city Police Chief Robert Wescott; St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua; St. Lawrence County Public Defender James McGahan; Catholic Dioceses of Ogdensburg Rev. Christopher Carrara; Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall; Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Tom Luckie; St. Lawrence County People Project Coordinator Mary Wills; Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie; and community members Anthoni Pope and Tyler Carrow.
Mr. Jellie organized the steering group after Gov. Cuomo issued executive order No. 203 — New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.
The order was issued last summer following weeks of unrest across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department on Memorial Day. A white police officer knelt on the 46-year-old man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
The order says that each local government entity in the state that has a police agency operating with police officers must perform a comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices.
They must then develop a plan to improve them for the purposes of addressing the particular needs of the communities and promote community engagement to foster trust, fairness and legitimacy, as well as address any racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color.
“I think we made great strides in how we are going to go about the state mandated police reform,” Mr. Pope said. “The goal of the group is to assist the ... city police force with any needs that will make going about police reform easier on the officers and the community itself.”
The group will work together and with the public to make a reform plan that will then be presented to City Council for approval before being sent to the state, no later than April 1.
“All we want to accomplish is bridge the gap between ordinary citizens and the people that put their lives on the line behind the badge,” Mr. Pope said. “We also wish to make sure practices and policies that the department enforces meets with the ever-changing times so situations that we’ve seen over the summer won’t happen here.”
Mr. Jellie noted that the Police Reform Steering Group is in the process of finalizing a short questionnaire designed to elicit input and concerns from community residents. Once the questionnaires are received, the committee will determine the next phase of community input.
“Suggestions were made to add a few questions as well as the possibility for the individual completing the questionnaire to provide a small amount of demographic information while still remaining anonymous,” Mr. Carrow said. “This would allow the group to better recognize if the individual completing the questionnaire is offering suggestions from a local standpoint or rather a national level of reform.”
Mr. Jellie said the questionnaire will be available to the public early next week and will be posted on the city’s website — ogdensburg.org — with options for electronic and hard copy submittals.
“I urge the public to complete the questionnaire as it is our civic virtue,” Mr. Carrow added. “Without public insight, it limits our ability to hold ourselves accountable as stakeholders in the group to ensure that all residents, visitors and employees of the city of Ogdensburg are spoken for.”
At this time, there’s no set date for the next meeting, Mr. Carrow noted. Should the public have any further questions or suggestions he can be contacted at tylerjcarrow@gmail.com. Mr. Pope can be reached at adp1@alfred.edu.
