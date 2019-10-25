Criminally negligent homicide charged in death of infant
Buy Now

CHRISTOPHER LENNEY/WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES An Ogdensburg Police cruiser at the ready, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, parked in front of the Police station at the intersection of Park and Lafayette Streets. (Robinson)

OGDENSBURG — City Police have arrested two parents and charged them with criminally negligent homicide after an investigation into the death of their 2-month-old child.

Police report they answered a call about an unresponsive baby at 11:13 a.m. Oct. 7.

Cody D. Davis, 22, and Ashton R. Rebbert, 23, of 618 Albany Ave., are alleged to have left the child unattended and without care for 10 hours or more.

The pair were taken into custody at 8:10 p.m. Friday, and late Friday night were in the city lockup awaiting arraignment.

Assisting with the investigation were the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, sate police, New York State Forensics Investigation Unit and the New York State Computer Crime Unit.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.