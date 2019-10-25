OGDENSBURG — City Police have arrested two parents and charged them with criminally negligent homicide after an investigation into the death of their 2-month-old child.
Police report they answered a call about an unresponsive baby at 11:13 a.m. Oct. 7.
Cody D. Davis, 22, and Ashton R. Rebbert, 23, of 618 Albany Ave., are alleged to have left the child unattended and without care for 10 hours or more.
The pair were taken into custody at 8:10 p.m. Friday, and late Friday night were in the city lockup awaiting arraignment.
Assisting with the investigation were the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, sate police, New York State Forensics Investigation Unit and the New York State Computer Crime Unit.
