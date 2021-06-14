OGDENSBURG — With no comment or discussion between councilors, City Council on Monday night voted unanimously to declare the city’s decision to pre-empt 1.5% of local sales tax collected within the city limits.
Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher, Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers, John A. Rishe, Daniel E. Skamperle and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly all voted in favor of the resolution that served as the city’s official notice to St. Lawrence County that it intends to collect its own sales tax within the city’s border. The pre-emption — the process of a city collecting its own sales tax — becomes effective Dec. 1.
The decision to pre-empt was made on the heels of stalled talks between city and county officials about the city collecting its own sales tax. The city and county had been going back and forth for nearly two years before the county Board of Legislators ultimately shot down city officials earlier this year as they were seeking an extension of the current formula to further examine long-term options, including pre-empting.
The minimum sales tax rate in New York is 7% — 4% goes to the state while the other 3% goes to the local government. Counties can collect additional sales tax revenue, but not without authorization from the state Legislature. In August 2013, St. Lawrence County requested and was granted approval from the Legislature to collect an additional 1% in the county. The county’s sales tax rate has been 8% ever since — including in the city limits.
The current sales tax formula calls for Ogdensburg to collect 6.44% of the first 3% of sales tax that St. Lawrence County collects, as well as 6.44% of the final 1% the county accrues. The county takes 83.56% of the last 1%, while towns and villages get the final 10%. This is the agreement the county failed to extend earlier this year as the board was attempting to have Ogdensburg transition to collecting the same amount of sales tax as towns and villages, which is distributed based on property value and population.
But Ogdensburg is the only city in St. Lawrence County and is therefore the only municipality with state-granted authority to negotiate the sales tax distribution formula with the county.
The agreement the county proposed — lumping the city in with towns and villages — would have resulted in the city collecting 50% or more less sales tax revenue, according to the resolution passed Monday night.
The pre-empting process will allow the city to collect 1.5% of the local 3% sales tax that is normally collected by the county. But which jurisdiction collects the final 1%, if at all, remains unclear.
The city had home rule legislation — when a state constitution grants municipalities or counties the ability to pass laws to self-govern “as they see fit” — pending in the state Legislature this year that, if passed, would have allowed the city to also collect up to an additional 1% of sales tax within the city limits. The legislation was passed in the Senate last week, but no action was taken in the Assembly before the scheduled end of the legislative session Thursday.
Since Ogdensburg has made its official declaration to pre-empt, the argument is that it then becomes its own taxing jurisdiction separate from the county, so whether an additional 1% of sales tax can be collected by the county within the city limits once pre-emption starts remains unclear, according to County Attorney Stephen D. Button.
If the county is no longer able to collect that additional 1% of sales tax in Ogdensburg, it also remains unknown how much money that could cost the county in the long run.
“I don’t think anybody really knows,” Mr. Button said Monday.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that by the city’s calculations, the additional 1% of sales tax revenue collected in Ogdensburg is roughly $1.5 million.
