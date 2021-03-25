OGDENSBURG — City Council on Wednesday night passed a resolution to keep the final 1% of sales tax collected within the city limits rather than share it with the county.
Councilors passed the resolution 6-0 as councilor Nichole L. Kennedy was not present at Wednesday night’s council meeting.
The resolution states that the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators proposed a new agreement where the city would receive a smaller share of the sales tax collected. City Council believes it is not in the city’s best interest to enter into a new agreement with the county, but rather pursue pre-emption and collect its own sales tax.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that using the formula the county would prefer the city transition to — giving the city the same share in sales tax as towns and villages — for 2020, the city would have received $1.9 million in sales tax revenue. Under the current agreement, he added, the city took in $4 million last year.
“In essence,” Mr. Jellie said, “$2.1 million would’ve been the hit.”
The current formula calls for 4% of sales tax revenue be distributed to the county. Of the first 3%, the county retains 50% and the distributes 6.44% to the city. The remaining 43.56% is distributed to towns and villages based on property value and population.
Of the additional 1% in sales tax, the county retains 83.56% and distributes 6.44% to the city. The remaining 10% is distributed to towns and villages based on property value and population.
“Fifty percent, 55 percent of our second-highest form of revenue — the formula (county officials) are providing just can’t work for us,” Mr. Jellie added, “cutting that revenue stream 50 percent — unless of course they want to take services that are equivalent to 2.1 million dollars.”
The city, according to the resolution, has the authority under state law to pre-empt 3% sales tax. State tax law states the county has the “sole right” to impose an additional 1% sales tax, not subject to pre-emption.
But the state Legislature, according to the resolution, has in the past granted certain cities and counties the right to impose an additional 1% sales tax under the tax law.
The resolution states the city must enact its local law imposing a sales tax no later than Sept. 1.
The resolution was passed on the heels of stalled talks with county officials for the city to begin collecting its own sales tax. The city and county had been going back and forth since last year before the county Board of Legislators ultimately shot down city officials as they were seeking an extension on the current formula.
Ogdensburg is the only city in St. Lawrence County and is therefore the only municipality with state-granted authority to negotiate the sales tax distribution formula with the county. This prompted the city to lobby for an extension of the current formula to further examine long-term options, including pre-empting.
After the extension rejections, the city “resolved to begin the process to pre-empt,” according to Mr. Jellie. The process to pre-empt — which would allow the city to develop its own formula for collecting sales tax directly from the state — involves legislation at the state level before a formula separate from the county can be implemented.
If the city completes the pre-empting process, Ogdensburg would be removed from the county equation entirely and “would be banking on the idea that they would earn more by being able to impose their own tax,” County Attorney Stephen D. Button told legislators earlier this year.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly told councilors Wednesday that years ago, there was 3% sales tax and the city was able to collect half of it — meaning the city collected 1.5% of the 3% collected inside city limits.
There is now a fourth penny, Mayor Skelly explained, which caused sales tax to increase from 7% to 8%.
The resolution passed Wednesday is essentially asking local state representatives, such as state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, to bring forward a bill in either the state Senate or Assembly that would allow the final cent to go directly to the city rather than the county.
“We’re not increasing sales tax at all,” councilor John A. Rishe said Wednesday. “What we’re doing is the county wouldn’t give us another agreement where we shared the revenue. They refused to do that. So we have to go on our own and we don’t have the ability to collect what is presently collected ... we have to have state legislation to do it.
“If we’re successful,” he added, “the local share would remain at 4 percent of the total 8 percent.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle asked if the resolution locks the city into the pre-empting process.
“We don’t have a choice,” Mr. Rishe explained.
Councilor Michael B. Powers chimed in and asked if sales tax negotiations with the county have truly come to an end.
“It was over when they voted,” Mr. Rishe said, “and they voted down two resolutions and refused to do either one.”
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said there have been no further talks between city and county officials about sales tax.
Once legislators agreed in August of last year to extend the deadline to Nov. 30 of this year, a proposal for an additional two-year extension through Nov. 30, 2023, was introduced. That resolution failed the county’s Finance Committee last month by an 8-7 vote, but not before an amendment limiting the extension to 2022 also failed by a near-opposite 8-7.
When the city’s Nov. 30 deadline passes, its share of sales tax revenue from the county will be grouped with towns and villages and the city will receive a share based on population and assessed property value until 2030, at which time, new formula negotiations are set to begin.
“It is possible that the county could have a change of heart,” Mayor Skelly said, “but the fact is we have til November and the contract runs out. If we don’t get legislation ... from New York state, then we’re not gonna get that (last) penny.”
