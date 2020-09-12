OGDENSBURG — Patrol Officer Michael C. Durham has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in the Ogdensburg City Police Department.
The announcement was made Friday by new Police Chief Robert Westcott on behalf of City Council. The announcement was made in an email delivered by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
Sgt. Durham is a resident of the city and is married with two children. He’s a 2005 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and studied Criminal Justice at SUNY Canton.
Sgt. Durham graduated from the David Sullivan-St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy in May 2011 and was hired by the Ogdensburg Police Department in January 2011 as a patrol officer. Sgt. Durham will be sworn in to his new role at City Hall just prior to the City Council’s 7 p.m. meeting on Monday.
