OGDENSBURG — City police have arrested six St. Lawrence County residents after conducting three separate investigations, one in March, and two that began last week.
After responding to a June 12 report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run around 3:15 a.m. in the area of the Knox and Park Street intersection, Ogdensburg police allege a motor vehicle struck a man riding a motorized bicycle, dragging the man and bicycle underneath the front end of the vehicle. After being treated by Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responders, the man on the bicycle was flown to Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, with serious injuries. A witness told officers the vehicle involved left the scene.
The man struck has since been released from Upstate Medical Center and is recovering, according to city police.
The subsequent investigation led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for a Jefferson Avenue residence in the city. At the residence, police said, investigators located the motor vehicle they believe was involved in the incident, as well as the motorized bike.
Investigators found evidence of methamphetamine production, too.
Inside the residence, they discovered “multiple components” of methamphetamine production, an active one-pot lab, meth product and an unspecified quantity of crystal meth.
Craig M. Whitman, 42, and Morgan E. LaRose, 31, both of the Jefferson Avenue residence, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing more than one-eighth ounce of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it. They were each additionally charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Both charges are felonies.
After being arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court, Ms. LaRose was released on an appearance ticket, and Mr. Whitman was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
The investigation into the lab and production of methamphetamine is ongoing, and further arrests are possible, police said. The hit-and-run incident remains under investigation as well, and charges related to the incident are expected to be filed “in the near future.”
Nearly 2 miles northeast of the Jefferson Avenue residence, three days before the alleged hit-and-run, city police arrived at a Lafayette Street residence after being contacted by state parole officers requesting assistance with an investigation during a home visit.
Parole officers said they located an unspecified amount of a crystalline substance packaged for sale that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also found a cane sword at the residence.
James M. Yerdon, 44, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing more than one-eighth ounce of crystal meth with the intent to sell it. He was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision online records, Mr. Yerdon was released to parole on July 11, 2019, after serving a little more than one year of a five-year maximum state prison sentence for a third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction in St. Lawrence County.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
Earlier this spring, city police investigated a complaint on March 19, of an alleged theft at the Ogdensburg Walmart, 3000 Ford St. Extension.
In the Seaway Shopping Center parking lot, about 2 miles south of Walmart, patrols stopped a vehicle with occupants suspected to be involved in the alleged Walmart larceny of lye and drain opener. The vehicle’s driver, Kaitlyn A. Robinson, 28, and its passenger, Jerome T. Dobbs, 31, are both Rensselaer Falls residents.
Investigators allege the pair was in possession of meth manufacturing components, a cane sword and illegal substances, including an unspecified amount of crystal meth packaged for sale.
Mr. Dobbs was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, raised to the second degree for having a previous meth manufacturing conviction in St. Lawrence County. DOCCS records indicate Mr. Dobbs was released to parole on Sept. 26, 2017, after serving almost two years of a maximum 2 1/2-year state prison sentence for a third-degree unlawful manufacture of meth conviction. His parole requirements for that conviction expired in 2018.
Ms. Robinson and Mr. Dobbs were each charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Ms. Robinson was additionally charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Both were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released under probation supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.