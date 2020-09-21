OGDENSBURG — City police are asking for public assistance identifying a man alleged to have been involved in a larceny at Kinney Drugs, 700 Canton St.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Josh Sirles at 315-393-1551 or jsirles@ogdensburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.