OGDENSBURG — City police are asking for public assistance identifying individuals believed to have been involved in two burglaries over the weekend.
Police received reports of masked individuals wearing black clothing entering two different, occupied residences Saturday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the areas of King Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, or Spring Street and New York Avenue is asked to contact the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1551.
Over the last week, police said, property has been stolen out of several unsecured motor vehicles in the city, and the department urges people to remove valuables from and lock their vehicles.
