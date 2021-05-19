OGDENSBURG — Following a Tuesday morning lockout at two city schools, a father and son were arrested for allegedly making kidnapping and ransom threats.
Ogdensburg police charged William J. Larock, 51, and Michael J. Larock, 33, both of Canton Street, with one count each of second-degree attempted grand larceny and first-degree coercion, both felonies.
Police said no active danger was posed to Ogdensburg Free Academy or Madill Elementary School, but that lockouts were a precautionary measure.
City police were assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
After being arraigned in City Court, according to police, William Larock was released on his own recognizance, and Michael Larock was remanded to county jail in Canton, due to having two prior felony convictions.
The investigation is ongoing, and city police say additional arrests may be made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 315-393-1551.
