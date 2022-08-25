OGDENSBURG — The nightly closure of the Greenbelt Park in Ogdensburg is due to recent abuse, damage of playground equipment and buildings and the city’s homeless population that has taken to living there.
In a news release on Monday, Police Chief Mark T. Kearns announced the city would be closing Greenbelt Park from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.
Chief Kearns later spoke at the City Council meeting Monday stating the reasons why the park would be closed.
“We’ve had damage to the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) water level building. We’ve had damage to the Dobisky Center. There’s been discarded property, feces, just things that our general public shouldn’t be dealing with down there,” said Chief Kearns. “My patrols’ directive is that if you’re down at the park past 11 p.m., you’ll be asked to leave.”
Chief Kearns noted that those who are renting slips from the marina are not included in the curfew.
“There’s a whole separate section in the municipal code for the marina,” said Chief Kearns. “If you’re renting slips from the marina for all intents and purposes, you’re a renter from the city of Ogdensburg and you can stay on your boat all night long. This includes ramp purposes, too.”
Chief Kearns also gave an update on the homeless population that has been finding shelter on the Maple City Trail.
“Starting with the Maple City Trail, the OPD along with the New York State Police, recently worked hand-in-hand with the Bridge and Port Authority as they are the property owners on the Oswegatchie River side,” said Chief Kearns. “The Bridge and Port Authority are going to say it’s no trespassing and no one is to be on that property.”
According to the police chief, the individuals that were living on the trail have been removed and refused any services offered by law enforcement.
Chief Kearns said he is working with the Citizen Advocates Behavioral Health Unit, as well as other partners, to find solutions for the city’s homeless population.
“We all understand that with homelessness there’s substance abuse and mental health issues as well,” said Chief Kearns. “We have all the right team players playing for the same team at this point. I’m hoping we can help these individuals and get them the right resources before the colder weather.”
Assemblyman Mark Walczyk is also working with the police chief on solutions to helping these individuals.
“He asked me what can I do for you on the state level,” said Chief Kearns. “I told him I need a homeless shelter. That’s what our citizens need and we don’t have anything of that sort around here.”
Resources for the homeless population can be found on the city website at www.ogdensburg.org. Chief Kearns noted all of his patrol officers will also be carrying the resources on them as well.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.