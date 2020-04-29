OGDENSBURG — After more than 30 years serving in various capacities with the City of Ogdensburg Police Department, Chief of Police Andrew D. Kennedy has announced he plans to retire, effective May 30.
Chief Kennedy made the announcement shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, reflecting on his time with the department and noting recent concerns about city officials’ leadership.
“During my years of service to the Ogdensburg community, I have worked with some excellent people and I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Ogdensburg,” he wrote in a press release. “It requires a team of dedicated staff who are a part of and engaged with a caring community to truly serve and protect. It also takes the support and leadership from a city manager, mayor and council willing to engage in open, honest dialogue to work though difficult decisions.”
“In my years with the department and as Chief of Police, I have been fortunate to always have had that necessary component,” he continued. “It is obvious that recently this has changed and that component does not exist.”
Chief Kennedy’s retirement announcement comes less than a week after City Manager Sarah Purdy sent a letter of resignation to city council. Though Ms. Purdy has about a year remaining on her current contract, she can withdraw from the contract by giving a 60-day notice, and her last day has been set for June 26.
Over the past week, city Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly made several Facebook posts about the city’s budget reduction plans, focusing on his commitment to “leveling the playing field” for city-funded incomes and overtime pay.
On Saturday, Mr. Skelly posted a message to his Facebook page, writing that about half of the city’s remaining $338,000 total in proposed budget cuts — some of the proposed cuts were addressed by the city’s hiring freeze resolution passed in January, but later adjusted to hire seasonal parks and recreation staff — would come from children’s recreation programs.
“Summer Recreation for Ogdensburg Children cost almost exactly what one OPD Officer made in overtime, 32,000.00 dollars,” Mr. Skelly wrote on Facebook.
Mr. Skelly’s posts regarding proposed budget cuts, income and police and first responder overtime pay, which date back to April 21, prompted a response from the Ogdensburg Police Supervisory Unit, the Ogdensburg Patrolman’s Benevolent Association and the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799.
“There is no doubt that hard choices need to be made by the Council and Mayor. Unions understand this,” the groups wrote in a press release. “But to blame the employees or the department heads for the financial condition or tax rate of the City, lacks leadership or any thoughtful insight. The Unions representing City employees will call out the Mayor each and every time he decides to make such slanderous statements.”
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, Councilor Michael B. Powers introduced a resolution calling for the dismissal of Mr. Skelly based on a bill the city received for 29 hours of consultation with the city’s attorney for $5,400. Mr. Powers and Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle objected to the use of the city attorney without the entire council having prior knowledge.
The resolution was defeated by a vote of 4 to 3, with Mr. Skelly and councilors John Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voting against, and councilors Nichole L. Kennedy and Mr. Skamperle joining Mr. Powers voting in favor.
City Council is expected to discuss a resolution to lay off four police officers and four firefighters, effective May 15, during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Gotomeeting.com videoconferencing platform. Instructions for joining the meeting are posted on the city’s website.
Chief Kennedy did not specifically identify his concerns about the needed “support and leadership from a city manager, mayor and council” in his announcement.
“My hope for my successor and for this community is that they will find a way to once again have that much needed leadership support, and that they will work together to make the safety and security of this community a priority,” he wrote.
Chief Kennedy was not available for further comment at the time of this report.
St. Lawrence County Editor Tom Graser contributed to this story.
Cut, cut, cut. It will be interesting to see where this ends up.
