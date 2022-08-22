OGDENSBURG — City Police Chief Mark Kearns under the discretion of the Ogdensburg Municipal Code announced Monday that “in the interest of the general public” the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. The Greenbelt Park is defined as Morissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park, the municipal marina and all public lands bordering the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers from Caroline to Lafayette streets.
“Recently the city parks have been abused by subjects, causing damage to city property to include playground equipment and buildings. These subjects are also leaving large amounts of debris and discarded property overnight,” Chief Kearns said. “City Police will ensure that our parks are safe for all citizens and the parks can be utilized as they were intended for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.