OGDENSBURG — Police Chief Robert Westcott told City Council on Tuesday that his main goal upon being promoted to chief was to stabilize the police department and restore employee confidence.
Chief Westcott assumed his current position after the previous chief, Andrew Kennedy, abruptly retired after clashing with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly early in the year.
In making his budget request to councilors, Chief Westcott said he was making progress.
“The city hiring back one officer and filling leadership roles was a critical first step in getting that done,” he said.
But, there’s still work to do.
The proposed 2021 city budget calls for the department to have 23 police officers, Chief Westcott said. He wants that number to be 25.
“We are significantly down on our authorized manpower for 2020,” he said. “In 2019, we were at 29, in 2020 we were at 28. This year we have lost eight people.”
As of Tuesday, the department was down to 21 officers with one out on injury leave.
“I really feel that 25 is the number we need to be at; that’s still three down from where we were,” he said. “Out of that 25, we have the school paying for one officer and that officer is out to the school ... in essence, that brings us down to 24 at the office. With 24, I really do feel we are at the bare minimum.”
Hiring two officers would cost the city $185,000, Chief Westcott said, a number that includes pay and benefits.
With the proposed budget, there would be one chief, two lieutenants, four road sergeants, three detectives and the balance as patrol officers.
If the chief were to get his request for two more officers, they would be hired as patrol officers.
Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe said the department already exceeds average staff for a city the size of Ogdensburg.
“I think the national average for a police department for 10,000 people is somewhere between 16 to 21 officers. ... if you look at the number of officers in Massena and Gouverneur, it is not a good example for your cause because I don’t think they have very many at all anymore,” Mr. Rishe said. “We still have the largest department in St. Lawrence County, even though our population continues to decline.”
Chief Westcott said Ogdensburg has problems other communities do not.
“Between the armed home invasions that we’ve had and the out-of-town element that have come in to sell drugs,” he said, “we’re number one in the state for meth labs.”
The average, he said, is just that — an average; some are larger, and some are smaller.
“With the numbers we had we were very successful in our efforts,” Chief Westcott said.
City Council has one more budget workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, when the fire department will be discussed.
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting by going to wdt.me/sTB8to, or by calling 1-631-992-3221 and entering access code -552-117-691.
