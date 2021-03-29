OGDENSBURG — City police have determined a Friday afternoon fire was caused by a methamphetamine manufacturing lab inside a Jay Street residence.
Police Chief Robert H. Wescott on Monday afternoon confirmed the cause, though few other details are available as an investigation is ongoing.
No charges related to the unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine have been filed as of Monday.
First responders safely evacuated five people and two dogs from 1907 Jay St., where flames and thick black smoke were visible at the time of the blaze, which was put out by about 3:30 p.m.
City police, state police and Ogdensburg firefighters, with mutual aid from Morristown and Heuvelton, were on scene. Three cats were lost in the fire. No injuries were reported.
The property, a house built in 1870, is owned by James L. Schofell, according to 2019 city tax records.
