OGDENSBURG — Court records show that the Ogdensburg father accused of being responsible for the death of his 11-month-old daughter allegedly put her in a bathtub and then went to sleep in another room before finding the baby unresponsive.
On Wednesday, Ogdensburg police charged Trevor J. Samarco, 34, of 423 Belmont Courts, with second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, stemming from an investigation into a report at 11:31 a.m. of an unresponsive 11-month-old baby at a residence at Belmont Courts.
Life-saving measures were performed upon the arrival by city police, firefighters and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, but the baby was pronounced dead at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center a short time later.
According to Ogdensburg City Court records, Mr. Samarco allegedly “recklessly” caused the death of another person, according to the felony complaint filed by Det. Jarret B. LeClair.
“On the above date and time the above Defendant did appear namely inside the residence of 422 Belmont Courts, Ogdensburg, New York. At which time the defendant did leave an infant one Amelia M. Samarco – DOB (05/18/21) unattended in the bathtub, while falling asleep in another room on a bed. Said action of the defendant did recklessly cause the death of the aforementioned victim,” Det. LeClair wrote.
Mr. Samarco was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court before Judge Marcia L. LeMay and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.
He is being represented by St. Lawrence County Public Defender James McGahan.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in City Court. Judge LeMay also issued an order of protection for the deceased child’s mother.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby said that an autopsy is scheduled for 3 p.m. today at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Dr. Scott LaPoint will perform the autopsy, according to Mr. Crosby.
