OGDENSBURG — City police have taken the lead investigating a report of gunshots heard Sunday night at a residence on the city’s west side, according to a state police spokesperson.
State police, U.S. Border Patrol and St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies assisted Ogdensburg officers on scene at the corner of Mansion Avenue and Ogden Street outside an apartment building near Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Ogdensburg police detectives did not respond to a request for information as of the time of this report.
Morghan L. Houck, who lives across the street at 400 Mansion Ave. with her 2-year-old daughter and husband, said she was sitting on her couch watching television at about 9:20 p.m. when she heard what she believed to be eight to 10 shots.
“I was completely terrified,” she said Monday morning. “It was so close I thought my house was the one being shot at.”
Mrs. Houck said she and her daughter were the only ones home in their downstairs apartment at the time, as her husband works on the road and had left at about 7 p.m.
Dropping to the floor “instantly,” Mrs. Houck crawled to her sleeping daughter’s bedroom, where she called her mother and held her daughter on the floor.
Police vehicles, Mrs. Houck said, arrived shortly after she called her mother, and remained on the street until about 3 a.m.
“I used to feel safe on this street,” Mrs. Houck said, adding that she’s lived in the building, owned by her parents, for about a year. “Now I’m nervous to even go outside honestly.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.