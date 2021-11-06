OGDENSBURG – Ogdensburg police are investigating two reports of slashed tires Wednesday night — one at the home of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and another at the Ogdensburg Fire Department.
City police say that a tire was slashed on a vehicle at the Mr. Skelly’s residence and another three tires were slashed at vehicle parked at the fire station.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie reported the acts of vandalism on the “Town Hall for Ogdensburg New York” Facebook page
“Those responsible will be found and prosecuted,” wrote Mr. Jellie, “If you have any information about these two incidents, please contact the Ogdensburg Police Department as soon as possible.”
Mr. Jellie wrote that if you were directly involved “come forward now, admit your wrong doing and accept your punishment. To do otherwise will just confirm that you are a true coward and you will be caught anyway. It’s never too late to confess that you did something foolish, but once you are caught it will be too late to make a serious request for leniency.”
