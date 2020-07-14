OGDENSBURG — City police last week responded to two separate incidents resulting in three arrests on methamphetamine charges.
Police on July 7 responded to 1111 Congress St., looking into a previous complaint and assisting state parole officers. At the residence, police said they found items commonly used for manufacturing methamphetamine.
Officers subsequently charged resident Trina M. Petrie, 41, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven E. Davis is asked to contact the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1555.
Also on July 7, city police responded to a complaint at 424 Caroline St., Apt. 1, where officers said they observed methamphetamine manufacturing materials. Police said they executed a search warrant with assistance from the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Evidence Recovery Team, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and state parole.
Apartment residents Tyler D. Finley, 35, and Derrick J. Bush, 38, were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Mr. Bush was additionally arrested on a state parole warrant, for which he was held without bail.
