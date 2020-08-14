OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg police sergeant died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday night.
Sgt. Scott A. Reed was off duty at the time, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Friday morning.
Sgt. Reed has served with the Ogdensburg Police Department since 2002. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011 and was most recently serving as a patrol supervisor.
The city released a statement, which said: “On behalf of the Ogdensburg City Council and our entire city staff, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, express our sincerest condolences to Sgt. Reed’s family, friends and each of his fellow officers. The City of Ogdensburg is working closely with police department leadership, surrounding law enforcement agencies and crisis counselors to ensure our police force is supported during this difficult time.”
City officials will make no further comments until the investigation concludes, according to the press release.
State police are conducting an investigation, Mr. Jellie said.
(1) comment
I’m so sorry to hear this. Condolences to all who knew him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.