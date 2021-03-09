OGDENSBURG — The city’s Police Reform Stakeholders Committee held two meetings Tuesday to hear public input on reforms that they feel should be made.
The committee consists of city Police Chief Robert H. Wescott; St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua; St. Lawrence County public defender James M. McGahan; Dioceses of Ogdensburg Rev. Christopher Carrara; Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall; Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Tom Luckie; St. Lawrence County People Project Coordinator Mary Wills; Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie; and community members Anthoni Pope and Tyler Carrow.
Mr. Jellie organized the steering group after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 — the state Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.
The order says that each local government entity in the state that has a police agency operating with police officers must perform a comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices, then develop a plan to improve them.
“It’s a matter of transparency,” Mr. Wescott said. “We really want to make sure we have the right processes in place so the public is able to come forward with any concerns they have with our police department or our officers. Reviewing our policies and making sure we have proper protocols, procedures and trainings in place that will fulfill the needs of our whole community.” The committee’s first steps included a short survey, which was released to the public in early February, designed to elicit input and concerns from community residents.
“We received a good amount of input thus far,” Mr. Jellie said. “We got about 120 surveys back from the public.”
The two meetings held Tuesday were aimed to get more input on the public’s answers from the survey.
“Part of the public survey was in regards to the school resource officer,” Mr. Jellie said. “It was evident that there is a misconception of what the role of the resource officer is. We wanted to make sure the public understands through this process, the recourse officer isn’t there as a disciplinary to the school. He’s there as a tool to help the school, police department and students kind of virtually interact with one another and be there as a role model and mentor.”
Josh Vine, a city police department veteran, began working as a school resource officer at Ogdensburg City School District in 2019.
“There was some suggestions about having a retired officer do this job, but I think the biggest part about having a younger resource officer is students are able to feel more connected with him,” Mr. Kendall said. “We had incidents last year when students disclosed information to our resource officer that they maybe wouldn’t have disclosed to anyone else and we were able investigate these things.”
One other main concern the public voiced in their survey answers was a larger police presence in the community.
“COVID and staffing have hindered the ability to have these,” Mr. Carrow said. “The committee and officers acknowledged that we all want that, however budgets sometimes do not allow for ample officers to answer calls and still be able to have the free time to devote to those services.”
The public is also hoping for the implementation of body cameras as well as further education and development of the police department and officers.
“I’m not against body cams but there’s all kinds of factors that play into the officers’ response to the given situation and the body cam doesn’t always necessarily show the whole picture of the story,” Mr. Jellie said. “That’s just one thing I hope the public will keep in mind when and if they see that footage.”
Mr. Kendall highlighted the educational purposes body cameras could be used for.
“I think body cameras could be used to teach officers what to do in certain situations,” Mr. Kendall said.
Mr. Carrow noted that he believes the surveys will become public in the near future once the committee has the chance to review them all first, but overall, there was positive feedback to the city police department.
The committee’s next steps will involve generating a list of the recommended police reforms from the public and presenting it to City Council for approval before April 1.
