OGDENSBURG — Harlow G. Perry Jr., 42, was charged Monday with petit larceny, city police said.
Officers responded to a reported larceny around 6:58 p.m. at Kinney Drugs, 700 Canton St., where they arrested Mr. Perry.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Ogdensburg City Court.
