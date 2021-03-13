OGDENSBURG — City police this week released the names of two people to local media outlets, including the Times, without having charged them with the alleged crimes related to a Thursday traffic stop.
City police typically issue a daily call log and arrest report, and listed a Brooklyn man and an Ogdensburg man as having each been charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop on Rensselaer Avenue.
Sheldon J. Dunn Jr., 28, of Brooklyn, and Jamie K. Shaver, 33, of Ogdensburg, were stopped in a vehicle and were not charged with any drug crimes.
Mr. Dunn was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
In a message to media outlets Saturday morning, city police wrote the blotter was signed and sent “prior to the conclusion of an investigation.”
The Thursday incident remains under investigation, according to police.
