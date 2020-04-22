OGDENSBURG — City police are reporting a high volume of methamphetamine lab dumps, as well as discarded hypodermic needles throughout the city.
In the past 51 days, police have responded to 41 incidents of discarded hypodermic needles and 20 methamphetamine “One-Pot” lab dumps around the city, according to a public safety notice issued Wednesday by Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Unit Supervisor Lt. Daniel C. Mousaw.
The quantity of needles for each incident, ranging from one to multiple, and labs each pose significant danger and health risks to anyone coming into contact with them. Meth labs are volatile and caustic. Lt. Mousaw said.
“We are especially concerned for our young, curious children, who may discover one of these needles, recklessly discarded in the street, on sidewalks, or in our parks,” Lt. Mousaw wrote. “If you should observe a hypodermic needle, do not pick it up. Contact the Ogdensburg Police Department, and an officer will respond to remove and safely dispose of the needles.”
He said the health and safety risks posed by the discarded labs include inhalation of the caustic fumes to the flammability and explosive potential of the mixture of dangerous components.
“I cannot make a correlation between the meth lab dumps and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lt. Mousaw told the Times. “Methamphetamine labs have been an ongoing problem for the city of Ogdensburg in recent years, and as I mentioned in the release, as of the end of 2019, we were ranked number one in the state of New York for methamphetamine labs. So a high volume is not necessarily out of the ordinary.”
However, he said the dumps seem a bit more frequent in the last month and a half or better.
“There are no specific areas being affected by the discarded labs or hypodermic needles,” he said. “Several neighborhoods across the city of Ogdensburg have been affected, unfortunately.”
In his public safety notice, Lt. Mousaw singled out the concern at the vast amount of community members home each day due to the pandemic, with families playing outside, exercising and completing spring yard work, making it important to re-familiarize people on what to look for and be cognizant of while enjoying the outdoors.
The discarded labs are typically discovered by members of the public out for a walk or investigating suspicious material found on or near their properties, and often include plastic drink bottles, containing a toxic, beaded sludge that range from white to a green or aqua blue, having the appearance of fish tank pebbles. Other bottles may contain a yellow liquid.
The bottles may be lying by themselves, but more often they are discarded in plastic grocery bags or in backpacks.
Along with these bottles, items may include plastic tubing, coffee filters, lighter fluid bottles, lantern fuel or blister packs that are typically seen with types of medication.
“Much like the hypodermic needles, the labs are criminally and recklessly left along the side of the road, our walking trails, in yards of unsuspecting community members, along our shorelines, and worse, in the parks that our families and young adults utilize each day,” Lt. Mousaw wrote. “Again, these labs and their discarded components emit toxic gases, and have the potential to ignite and explode.”
Suspicious bottles or suspicious bags should not be picked up. Contact the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1551
