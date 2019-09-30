OGDENSBURG — City police are seeking the public’s help in located a red Honda CBR 600 motorcycle they say was stolen Friday from the 1400 block of Knox Street.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ogdensburg Police Department at (315) 393-1551.
