OGDENSBURG — City police are responding to multiple media requests for more information about the recent arrest of two parents in the criminally negligent homicide of their infant earlier this month.
Police on Friday charged Cody D. Davis, 22, and Ashton R. Rebbert, 23, both of 618 Albany Ave, in connection with the Oct. 7 death of their 2-month-old daughter, Arial Dorothy Rebbert.
Police allege that the couple left the baby unattended and failed to administer care to her for a period of more than 10 hours, negligently causing her death.
Late Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Mark Kerns issued a release in response to what he said was questions posed by several reporters.
“This investigation remains ongoing, as a result it is presently premature to comment on the nature or testing of potential evidence,” he wrote. “However, detectives request that anyone with information material to this incident contact the Ogdensburg Police Department at (315) 393-1551 or call 911.”
The Ogdensburg Police Department affirms that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Davis was released from St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, Monday on $40,000 bond and Rebbert remained held on $20,0000 cash or $40,000 bond.
