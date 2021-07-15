OGDENSBURG — City police arrested two people on firearms charges Wednesday night after they allegedly fled on foot from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
Police allege Curtis A. Redmond, 32, no fixed address, was driving on South Water Street before stopping and running into the woods. Mr. Redmond was wanted on a St. Lawrence County Court bench warrant at the time.
A multi-agency search for Mr. Redmond involved the city police K-9 unit, search teams on land in the South Water Street area and a nearby resident’s boat on the Oswegatchie River.
Police said they found several weapons in the vehicle: a loaded semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun with an attached grenade launcher, concussion explosive munitions and a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
Mr. Redmond was found in the wooded area and taken into custody. The passenger of the vehicle, Shelby L. Lajoy, 23, of Ogdensburg, was later arrested in the city, according to police. They were each charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies. The pair was being held by city police pending arraignment as of Thursday afternoon.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state police and U.S. Border Patrol assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.