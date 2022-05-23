OGDENSBURG — A directive by Ogdensburg’s city manager to move the police department’s narcotics detective back to patrol has drawn stern responses from two unions representing the department’s supervisors and patrolmen.
A press release issued by the Police Supervisory Unit (PSU) and Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) unions stated that they were notified on Friday that City Manager Stephen P. Jellie had instructed Chief Mark T. Kearns to move their narcotics detective back to patrol.
“The reasoning behind this instruction was so that the night shift staffing could be increased to 3 patrol officers for officer safety. Reassigning the Narcotic Detective to patrol only puts officers and citizens in more danger. Much of the officer safety information that is passed through the department comes from the Narcotics Detective. Without this detective obtaining and passing on this information, patrols are more likely to respond to incidents without prior knowledge that a substantial threat is potentially waiting,” the release stated.
The release was signed by PSU President Matthew Erwin, PSU Vice President Timothy Murray, PBA President Charles Shaver and PBA Vice President Danielle Pryce.
Currently, there are two officers on patrol at night. There are 19 total police officer positions budgeted for the department in 2022 including the police chief and lieutenant, four sergeants and 13 police officers — two of them are detectives.
According to an update provided by Chief Kearns at Monday night’s City Council meeting, three officers are on modified duty and another is at the academy and is expected to graduate this week.
Mr. Jellie said that the decision was made due to staffing issues and making sure officers at night are properly staffed. If, and when, the OPD is at full strength, then the detective will return to his investigative duties, he said.
“There is nothing else going on. I am not cutting the position,” Mr. Jellie said. “There are 15 positions for road patrol of which four are not currently on so I have 11 people trying to maintain 24-7, 365 days of operations,” Mr. Jellie said.
Raising the minimal staffing for the night shift without increasing staffing creates issues with officers getting time off as well as “increases burn out on officers,” stated the unions.
“Forcing officers to cover shifts that require 3 officers will be taxing on officers that are already working overtime to cover other police functions such as airport security and court appearances. These issues are likely to further the retention issue that the department has had over the past few years,” the unions stated.
The unions insist that other police departments have approached their officers to get them to leave.
“Reassigning such a vital position from the department, adding time off issues and more burnout to officers will further that issue. We ask that the city manager, the city council, and the unions can come together and find a better solution to staffing issues that does not involve the police department leaving one of its most important positions vacant,” ended the release.
Mr. Jellie said that the OPD is currently staffed due to a long-term plan to look at outside agencies to assist with policing in the future. At the last City Council meeting, a resolution to study the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office taking over policing in the city was voted down.
“I feel this is my only decision. We have road patrol, administration and investigations. I have two people in administration, two people in investigations and 15 in road patrol, minus four that are out. You can’t keep trying to do everything when you don’t have the resources,” said Mr. Jellie, who added that he may eventually move both detectives to road patrol until the officers on modified duty return.
“Road patrol is our first and primary service and we have to have adequate staff and we have to do it safe,” Mr. Jellie said.
