OPD will purchase new holsters with forfeiture funds

The Ogdensburg Police Department. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Police Department will look to purchase new holsters for their sidearms from money seized from criminal activity.

On Monday, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the police department to use $4,472.28 from its Forfeiture of Criminal Proceeds Account to purchase Comp-Tac level 3 holsters for its officers.

