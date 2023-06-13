OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Police Department will look to purchase new holsters for their sidearms from money seized from criminal activity.
On Monday, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the police department to use $4,472.28 from its Forfeiture of Criminal Proceeds Account to purchase Comp-Tac level 3 holsters for its officers.
“The Ogdensburg Police Department is in need of safe and reliable level 3 retention duty holsters,” the resolution reads.
In other business Monday night:
— The city will submit an application to the New York State DEC Urban and Community Forestry Grant for an updated tree inventory. The city last had a tree inventory completed in 2013.
— The council approved the sale of two properties from an auction of surplus city-owned property on June 7. One of the properties, 420 Lafayette St., the former location of St. Joseph’s Home, was sold to Elizabeth Lyons and Wendy Hamilton for $11,500. The other property sold was 712 Morris St. to Jacob Sholette for $10,500.
— Chantel Ehler was appointed to a four-year term on the Arts Council, effective June 12, 2023, to June 12, 2027.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.