OGDENSBURG — The U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation announced that eight U.S. ports in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System received the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award registering increases in international cargo tonnage shipped through their ports during the 2020 navigation season.
“Great Lakes ports and the St. Lawrence Seaway showcase the critical role that ports play in the global supply chain while providing jobs and economic growth here at home,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a prepared statement.
The Port of Ogdensburg was one of the recipients of the award.
“The port’s 4 percent increase in international tonnage over the 2019 shipping season is a significant achievement,” Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said in an email Thursday.
This is the 11th time the OBPA has earned the Pacesetter Award. The most recent had been in 2018.
“Earning the Pacesetter award is a direct reflection of what the north country has to offer our port customers, and is a result of the hard work and dedication of the local workforce and OBPA staff,” Mr. Lawrence said.
The other ports to receive the 2020 distinction are the Port of Buffalo; the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, Ind.; the Conneaut Port Authority, Ohio; the Lorain Port and Finance Authority, Ohio; Port Milwaukee, Wis.; the Port of Monroe, Mich.; and the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, Ohio.
The Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award was established in 1992 to recognize the achievements of U.S. ports whose activities resulted in increasing international tonnage shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway, excluding Canada, in comparison to the previous year.
More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System.
