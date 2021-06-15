OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Tuesday the city is prepared to take legal action against St. Lawrence County if the county continues to collect an additional 1% of sales tax within the city limits once the city creates its own sales tax jurisdiction.
The possibility of judicial action was made known Tuesday, one day after City Council on Monday night passed a resolution declaring the city’s decision to pre-empt 1.5% of local sales tax collected within the city’s borders. Pre-empting — the process of a city collecting its own sales tax — will allow the city to collect 1.5% of the local 3% sales tax that is normally collected by the county in the city.
But the city had home rule legislation — when a state constitution grants municipalities or counties the ability to pass laws to self-govern “as they see fit” — pending in the state Legislature this year that, if passed, would have allowed the city to also collect up to an additional 1% of sales tax within the city limits. The legislation was passed in the Senate, but no action was taken in the Assembly before the scheduled end of the legislative session last week.
“It is the city’s position that St. Lawrence County is not eligible to continue collecting the additional 1% sales tax once the city pre-empts and creates a new sales tax jurisdiction that is not covered by the county’s current home rule authorization,” Mr. Jellie said in an email Tuesday.
The minimum sales tax rate in New York is 7% — with 4% going to the state and the other 3% going to the local government. Counties can collect additional sales tax revenue, but not without authorization from the state Legislature. In August 2013, St. Lawrence County had home rule legislation passed in the Legislature to collect an additional 1% in the county. The county’s sales tax rate has been 8% ever since — including in the city limits.
“The city is prepared to seek judicial relief from the county’s ability to continue taxing city residents unnecessarily,” Mr. Jellie wrote, “however we strongly believe that a more productive course of action would be to return to the negotiating table with the intent of creating a new sales tax sharing agreement between the parties.”
Since Ogdensburg has made its official declaration to pre-empt, the argument made by city leadership is that it then becomes its own taxing jurisdiction separate from the county, so the county cannot collect sales tax within the city limits.
Whether the additional 1% could be collected by the county within the city once pre-emption starts remained unclear Monday, according to County Attorney Stephen D. Button. But Mr. Button said Tuesday that he and county officials spoke with staff at the state Department of Taxation and Finance on Monday and it was “indicated” to him that as a result of the city not being able to impose the additional 1% of sales tax in the city’s border, the county still can.
Mr. Button further explained that in order for a municipality to pre-empt, they have to give six months notice. The current sales tax agreement between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County is scheduled to end on Nov. 30 of this year, and the city plans to begin pre-empting beginning Dec. 1.
But if the six-month notice rule is followed, Mr. Button said the city would not be able to pre-empt until March 1, 2022.
Mr. Jellie said Tuesday the city was told by the county that the latest they had to give the county notice of its intent to pre-empt was July 1, which they are ahead of scheduled on by a few weeks. Mr. Jellie cited a certified resolution City Council passed Aug. 10, 2020, that states the city would have to notify the county administrator of its intent to pre-empt by July 1 of this year.
If the city cannot begin its pre-emption until March 2022, it remains unclear what would happen with sales tax collection and distribution in Ogdensburg as the current agreement with the county ends in November.
Mr. Button said Tuesday that he had no comment in reference to the possibility of the city taking legal action against the county for sales tax collection.
The decision to pre-empt was made on the heels of stalled talks between city and county officials about the city collecting its own sales tax. The city and county had been going back and forth for nearly two years before the county Board of Legislators ultimately shot down city officials earlier this year as they were seeking an extension of the current formula to further examine long-term options, including pre-empting.
The current sales tax formula calls for Ogdensburg to collect 6.44% of the first 3% of sales tax that St. Lawrence County collects, as well as 6.44% of the final 1% the county accrues. The county takes 83.56% of the last 1%, while towns and villages get the final 10%. This is the agreement the county failed to extend earlier this year as the board was attempting to have Ogdensburg transition to collecting the same amount of sales tax as towns and villages, which is distributed based on property value and population.
The agreement the county proposed — lumping the city in with towns and villages — would have resulted in the city collecting 50% or more less sales tax revenue, according to the resolution City Council passed Monday night.
But Ogdensburg is the only city in St. Lawrence County and is therefore the only municipality with state-granted authority to negotiate the sales tax distribution formula with the county.
Mr. Jellie said that by the city’s calculations, the additional 1% of sales tax revenue collected in Ogdensburg is roughly $1.5 million.
