OGDENSBURG – City councilors will learn Monday about progress made on projects being funded by the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to address recent flooding along the St. Lawrence River.
The work and funding approved by the REDI Commission includes:
n The Oswegatchie Seawall and Maple City Trail at the confluence of the Oswegatchie and St. Lawrence rivers - $2 million
n Municipal docks at the Dobisky Center - $911,973
n Greenbelt - $500,000
n Morrisette Park - $4,875,000
On Feb. 14 a draft engineers’ report was filed, on behalf of the city, with the governor’s office and the REDI Commission.
The early stages of the effort are being driven mostly by state agencies, Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith said. There is some local input in the process and more will be coming.
“We will be starting the SEQR (State Environments Quality Review) process for the city’s projects, including Fort de La Presentation trails project,” Ms. Smith said. “That will be on the March 3 planning board agenda.”
The Fort de la Presentation interpretive trails project is receiving $1,295,000 in REDI funding, but is not being administered by the City Planning and Development Office.
After SEQR, the next stop would be to meet with state agencies, primarily the Department of Environmental Conservation about permitting and flood plan review, Ms. Smith said.
“Obviously these projects are occurring in the flood plain and so we need to understand flood plain regulations and all of the necessary steps that we are going to have to take,” Ms. Smith said.
Getting everything right is important because there is a lot at stake with the projects, Ms. Smith said.
“This is a lot of money. It’s an opportunity to build better and to refresh our waterfront, so making sure we get it right is critically important,” she said.
