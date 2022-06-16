OGDENSBURG — Traffic on the Ogdensburg-Prescott Bridge is starting to rebound, following a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority discussed the latest figures during its June meeting.
“May’s numbers were much better, if you compare them to last year,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said.
A bridge traffic report shows a 249% increase in auto crossings last month, 26,558, compared to the same month in 2021 when 7,610 cars crossed.
“In May, traffic was down 47% of 2019’s number and truck traffic was off just 8%,” Mr. Lawrence said.
Last month’s auto crossing count of 26,558 is about half of the 51,016 in May 2019, the year before the pandemic hit.
The report shows all other auto crossings, which includes truck traffic, totaled 6,290 last month compared to 6,407 in May 2021. That’s a 1.8% decrease. That total in May 2019 was 6,911, or 8.9% more than May 2022.
“Truck traffic is kind of holding its own. We’re seeing a slow uptick in returning traffic,” Mr. Lawrence said. “It’ll be a new environment we’ll be working in and [seeing] if traffic returns to ... 2019 numbers.”
There were 32,848 total crossings in May, up 134% from 14,017 in May 2021 and down 43% from 57,927 in May 2019.
The OBPA last month took in $90,575 of bridge revenue. That’s up from $32,634 for the same month last year, and down from $199,425 for the same month in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.