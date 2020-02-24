OGDENSBURG — Any work on the city’s shoreline funded by the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative will not begin until 2021, Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith said Monday night at the City Council’s meeting.
Ms. Smith gave a quick rundown of the four projects with over $8 million in funding from the state initiative.
The city received $1,900,000 to rebuild the seawall along the Maple City Trail. A five percent local match of $100,000 is required, making it a $2 million project. The engineer’s recommendation is to replace the wall with one that’s two feet taller than the current wall.
The city received $865,709 for repair and rebuilding of the seawall near the Dobisky Center and the city’s marina. The five percent local match of $46,264 makes it nearly a $1 million project.
Recommendations are for a driven sheet wall along the boardwalk and a steel post and ring system for floating docks in the marina.
The Greenbelt Park qualified for $503,500 of REDI funds with a five percent local match of $26,500.
Recommendations are for a combination of rip rap replacement and a nature-based system of matting and vegetation to prevent erosion along the shoreline.
The biggest grant goes to Morrisette Park, for which the city received $4,631,250, and which requires a $243,750 local match. The recommendation is to raise the grade of the entire park which would require demolition and replacement of the paved turnaround, sidewalks, tennis courts and playground.
“This a huge opportunity for the city to reimagine our waterfront with a bit of a facelift with new features, although not different than what is there now,” Ms. Smith said.
The next step is establishing a State Environmental Quality Review agent, Ms. Smith said, which will likely be the city planning department.
