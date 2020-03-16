OGDENSBURG — In January, Ogdensburg City Councilors rejected a resolution to sell a surplus city lot in favor of putting the lot up for auction.
On Wednesday, at the public auction for the sale of the property at 416 Greene St., there were no participants.
The City will put the property back on the list of available properties in an attempt to find a buyer.
The property had been acquired by the city after no one bid on it at a property tax foreclosure auction.
A buyer approached the city and had been lined up for the purchase when councilors changed course.
Deputy Mayor John Rishe said in January that his reading of the city’s administrative code required that the property be put up for bid.
“I view it as our responsibility to the taxpayers to obtain the highest bid,” Mr. Rishe said.
Mr. Rishe, Councilor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough voted against the sale, while Mr. Skelly, Mr. Skamperle, Councilor Michael B. Powers and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy voted for the sale.
Because a property sale requires a super majority, the resolution was denied.
