OGDENSBURG — School is going to be starting back up soon and the Ogdensburg Public Library is ready with new nonfiction materials for children and teens, a pencil case craft and its Family Book Club to help keep families connected and reading during this busy season.
Sept. 5, 5 p.m., Pencil Case Craft. Make a pencil case out of duct tape and zip top bags. Ages 7 and up. Free.
Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m., Movie Night. What do your pets do when you aren’t home the sequel. PG. Free.
Sept. 26, 5 p.m., Family Book Club. Read A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond. All Ages. Free.
Reoccurring Tuesdays, 10 a.m., Music and Movement. A movement class for toddlers. Ages birth to 4. Free.
Reoccurring Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs and Stories. Early literacy education in the form of stories, games and activities. Ages 2-4. Free.
