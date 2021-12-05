OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Public Library Board of Trustees will be down a member at the beginning of the new year and is actively seeking applications for anyone interested in serving.
The Board of Trustees consists of nine members who are appointed by the mayor and City Council.
“The board is always looking for a diverse set of skills, talents, interests, and backgrounds. Many of our current or recent trustees have been active in libraries, public education, and local universities, or are in the financial, construction, legal, marketing, or small-business fields,” Ms. board member Michelle McLagan said.
She said that being a library trustee is a “big commitment,” and the board meets at least 12 times a year. Regular meetings are on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sometimes special meetings are required.
Library board members are limited to two consecutive five-year terms and must reside in the city of Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.