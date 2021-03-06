OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Public Library is asking for help from school district residents to stay open.
The library previously received funding through the city, but in November 2020, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie announced the library will only receive one more year of funding.
“All operating costs will be cut off at the end of this year,” Ogdensburg Public Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien said.
In hopes to keep the library open, Ms. Kerfien reached out to the Ogdensburg City School District for the library’s third referendum.
“Most of the funding has come through the city,” Ms. Kerfien said. “We’ve done two successful referendums on the school ballot and we get some state funding depending how the state budget is.”
In 2017, the library went to taxpayers to approve a levy to be collected in the school district. That $50,000 levy was approved along with a $75,000 levy in 2018. A levy vote for another $75,000 in 2019 was rejected by voters.
This referendum totals $350,000 and would impose a tax of $58.05 per year for Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie homes, and $75.39 a year for Lisbon homes valued at $65,000. For Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie homes valued at $100,000, residents would pay a tax of $89.30 per year while Lisbon residents would pay $115.98 a year.
“The referendum is New York state’s way of libraries asking for money through their community,” Ms. Kerfien said. “It’s not a tax through the school, they just collect the money and release it to us.”
The money will be used to keep the library open and running, which includes salaries and benefits for staff, materials, databases that patrons can use, supplies for adult and children activities, Wi-Fi and internet that’s free and available 24 hours a day, computer software and hardware, library system fees and more.
“At this point, we don’t have any other options for funding,” Ms. Kerfien said. “There is the option of becoming a school district library but that process can take up to 18 months and we don’t have that time frame at this point.”
Ms. Kerfien proposed the referendum to the Ogdensburg City School district on Feb. 23, and the vote will be May 18. She noted the referendum is stable funding, it cannot be decreased by anyone and to be increased it will have to be voted on again.
“There’s a very good possibility that without funding the library might survive only two more years,” Ms. Kerfien said.
The library is accepting donations and can be made out to the Ogdensburg Public Library.
