OGDENSBURG — Users of the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center and the Ogdensburg Municipal Marina will see rate increases as the new year begins.
Released at the end of December, the rates and the fee structure for the two city-operated venues has changed beginning Jan. 1.
At the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center, home of the Jimmy Howard Rink, users will see a different fee structure as well as increases in the rates.
Gone are separate rates for youth and adult groups for residents and non-residents. Now there is just a resident fee of $80 per hour and a non-resident fee of $100 per hour.
In 2021, resident youth groups paid $71.50 per hour while adult resident groups paid $81.50.
Non-resident youth groups paid $96.50 per hour while non-resident adult groups paid $106.50.
Special events, which are typically birthday parties were at a rate of $71.50 per hour in 2021, changed to a resident rate of $95 per hour and a non-resident rate of $115 per hour.
Non-prime ice rentals from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. were raised from $60 to $70 per hour.
Non-ice usage of the arena was raised from $40 an hour to $50 and daily rates from $400 to $500.
Public skating rates were raised from $1 to $2 per person.
At the 64-slip municipal marina located behind the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave., rates were raised between $3 and $3.75 a foot depending on whether the slips were for residents and non-residents and required power or not.
Power slips were raised $3.75 a foot, from $35.75 to $39.50 for residents, while non-residents jumped from $38.75 to $42.50 a foot.
Non-power slips increased $3 a foot for residents, increasing to $32.75 from $29.75. Non-residents saw a $3.50 a foot increase from $32.75 to $36.25.
The marina also has three transient slips. Those fees increased by 50 cents a foot – to $2 a foot for a power slip and $1.75 for non-power.
The 2021 rates at both the arena and marina were adopted following recommendations from a previous Recreation Commission, which hasn’t been active since the spring of 2020.
New members appointed this past fall to the Recreation Commission have yet to meet.
