OGDENSBURG — Winter gloves on and masked, about 24 people stood in front of City Hall on Monday evening before City Council’s first December meeting.
The group lined Ford and Caroline streets starting at about 5 p.m. in protest of the city’s handling of workplace violence complaints and the number of complaints filed in the last year — 13.
Organizer Cynthia M. Layng, a city resident who spoke out against Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and the now typical 4-3 council divide at a council meeting in August, said she convened the group of taxpayers out of concern for women employed by the city, especially those who work at City Hall.
“It’s our job as citizens to stand up for them,” she said.
In the real-feel 19 degree air temperature, Maureen Brashaw held a “workplace violence is not OK” sign for two hours Monday. A strip of duct tape was affixed to the outside of her mask to represent the silencing of women in the workplace.
Ms. Brashaw said she’s lived in the city for 33 years and does not recall any year with a similar frequency of workplace violence complaints filed against city employees, or the kind of community-wide attention to City Hall operations the group is hoping to spur.
She asks: “Why have there been at least 12 complaints just this year?”
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie in an email on Monday confirmed 13 workplace violence complaints have been filed since January.
Mr. Jellie, who was hired as interim city manager in July and approved by a 4-3 council vote for the permanent position in September, wrote all workplace violence complaints are “investigated and mitigated.”
In 2006, state lawmakers passed legislation requiring public employers to develop and enact workplace violence prevention policies and training programs. Ogdensburg’s workplace violence policy appears in Part I, Article III of the city’s code.
The policy states the city maintains a “zero tolerance standard of violence in the workplace.”
“Violent behavior of any kind or threats of violence, either implied or direct, are prohibited in City of Ogdensburg buildings and properties, or while engaged in activities for City of Ogdensburg in other locations, or at City of Ogdensburg sponsored events,” the policy reads in part. “An employee who exhibits violent behavior may be subject to criminal prosecution and shall be subject to disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.”
In addition to physical assault, the policy outlines several other prohibited behaviors, including direct threats or physical intimidation, implications or suggestions of violence, stalking, dangerous or threatening horseplay, or “loud, disruptive or angry behavior or language that is clearly not part of the typical work environment.”
Following complaints filed against Mr. Skelly related to alleged actions he took before and after a May 11 council meeting, the mayor and Councilors Steven M. Fisher, John A. Rishe and William B. Dillabough in late May voted against a recommendation from the city attorney’s office to seek outside counsel to investigate the complaints.
Councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy voted in favor, an early reflection of this year’s 4-3 trend.
Mr. Skelly previously said he went to City Hall on the night of May 11 to try to schedule a special meeting, but could not get into the building and that police were inside when he arrived. He said he eventually had a heated conversation with Police Chief Andrew Kennedy and left.
Andrew C. LaFlair, an Ogdensburg police officer, made a lengthy Facebook post early May 14, calling Mr. Skelly’s story a lie. Mr. LaFlair said that police were called to City Hall after the mayor frightened workers inside by banging on the door and demanding to be let in.
Masked, Mr. Skelly approached City Hall for Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting shortly before 6:30 p.m., greeted by about 15 remaining protesters.
After Mr. Skelly shouted, “Hey everybody,” from across Caroline Street near the east side entrance to City Hall, Ms. Layng asked the mayor what has been done about the 12 — now 13 confirmed — workplace violence complaints against city employees this year.
“I didn’t realize there was that many,” Mr. Skelly said in response before closing the side door. “It’s growing so fast I can’t keep track.”
Ms. Layng called into Monday’s meeting, which was only open virtually to the public, during the “personal appearance” period, when constituents can call in. She began by mentioning Mr. Skelly’s weekend Facebook posts about city firefighters, but was cut off by the mayor. Ms. Layng called back, and Mr. Skelly instructed city Clerk Kathy A. Jock to not let her speak.
More than a dozen call-in commentators addressed Mr. Skelly about various issues, and the mayor cut several people off when he deemed comments to be too personal.
After the complaints related to the May 11 incident were filed with the state Department of Labor, Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, the city was cited for three violations of its Workplace Violence Prevention Program.
The violations, if not corrected by Nov. 12, could have resulted in a penalty of up to $200 per day for each violation. Mr. Jellie said compliance was achieved and no fines were imposed.
The first violation notes the city’s failure to be able to verify if the required annual review of the program had been conducted.
Secondly, the state found the city had failed to provide information and training on the risks of violence in the workplace this year.
According to the citation, the city provided training during the first quarter of 2020, but records indicate several departments, including, the museum, the library, City Council and the mayor did not complete training.
The state review also determined the city has failed to maintain records of workplace violence incidents prior the May.
“Workplace violence is happening under our noses right here on a continual basis within the walls of City Hall,” Ms. Layng said, emphasizing that if the process was “fair,” constituents “would have seen some sort of accountability by now.”
The group of mostly women and a handful of men, several of whom wished to remain unidentified and said they are close with city employees who have filed complaints, developed three expectations over the last week.
City employees, the expectations begin, should walk into a safe environment every day; clearer protections should be in place for employees; and those found responsible for workplace violence should be held accountable.
“It’s as simple as that,” Ms. Layng said.
Former City Councilor David G. Price stood with the group, offering his truck for warm-up breaks. By the end of the evening, a few dozen passing cars on Ford Street had honked in support of the workplace safety advocates.
“It’s important that the people inside that building,” Mr. Price said gesturing to City Hall, “know we’re out here.”
St. Lawrence County Editor Tom Graser contributed to this report.
