OGDENSBURG — The city is emphasizing the use of 911 emergency reporting in situations requiring emergency assistance from police, fire and emergency medical services.
Enhanced 911 telephonic emergency reporting has been available to Ogdensburg residents and St. Lawrence County since the fall of 1992, according to a news release issued Tuesday by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. The city is reminding residents to call 911 in emergencies that are immediately threatening life, property or the environment.
“This renewed emphasis is not a new change or development,” Mr. Jellie said. “The city of Ogdensburg continued to receive some emergency calls for assistance at the police and fire departments, however, that practice will cease in the near future and all calls or texts for emergency services must be requested using the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System that is administered by St. Lawrence County.”
The St. Lawrence County Emergency Communications Center is equipped to receive and respond to mobile phone “Text-to-9-1-1” messages when it is too dangerous for a person to speak or for use by people who are hearing impaired.
In the same release, Mr. Jellie said that calls placed directly to administrative lines at the police and fire departments for emergency situations delays responses and will no longer be allowed.
Dialing 911, he said, “is the most effective method for requesting emergency services for any emergency that threatens life, property and the environment.”
The 911 requests for assistance are received 24/7 at the St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Center in Canton or the backup communications center in Massena.
Mr. Jellie said that residents can still contact the police department directly when a crime has already occurred and the offenders are no longer on scene, for nuisance calls, to obtain information from the department, to speak with an officer or for any other non-emergency administrative matter.
The fire department can be contacted to schedule a station tour, to schedule fire prevention activities, to obtain information about the department or for any other non-emergency administration matter.
The release noted that Ogdensburg is moving forward with the final segment of transitioning the remaining police dispatching function to the St. Lawrence County Emergency Communications Center. With that, all Ogdensburg police cars, fire trucks and ambulances will be radio-dispatched and tracked by the county system.
