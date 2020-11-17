OGDENSBURG — The city has taken administrative action against two firefighters, which could result in their termination.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said Tuesday he could not comment on personnel matters, but did confirm the actions have been initiated.
One of the firefighters is Brian L. Kirby, 52, who was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing Mr. Jellie outside City Hall when people, mostly firefighters and their supporters, were attempting to get into the building after its capacity was reached.
“I do not condone or dismiss acts of workplace violence for any reason,” Mr. Jellie wrote in an email sent in October, shortly after the incident. “There are too many channels and forums to voice concerns and grievances. The City of Ogdensburg’s Workplace Violence Prevention Program is in place to do just that, prevent these sort of incidents from occurring, and when incidents do occur, they are handled appropriately.”
The other firefighter facing administrative action is reportedly Jarred Wells.
Jason Bouchard, president of Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Union Local 1799, would not comment on the particulars of the actions, but said it was all part of Mr. Jellie’s agenda to reduce staffing of the city fire department.
Mr. Bouchard said Mr. Jellie is not acting appropriately.
“Mr. Jellie is trying to bypass due process of our legal system with premature administrative action,” he said.
