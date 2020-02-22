OGDENSBURG — Kenneth J. Gardner, chief of Emergency Services for the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, will present the organization’s annual report to the City Council on Monday night.
“In a very critical time in the New York State Emergency Medical Services, The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue squad continues to maintain its commitment to service the communities we serve,” Mr. Gardner wrote in the report, while noting that 40 Emergency Medical Services Departments have ceased operation in New York since 2018 mainly due to inadequate reimbursement rates and a lake of volunteers.
In 2019, the rescue squad answered 2,844 calls that included medical calls, stand-bys, fire calls, transports and special requests.
The rescue squad answered special requests from surrounding jurisdictions including 21 in the village of Heuvelton, 61 in the town and village of Morristown, 21 in the town and village of Waddington, 51 in the town and village of Hammond, 10 in the town of Depeyster.
The range of medical treatments the squad provided is wide. The squad responded to calls that included: Abdominal pain — 126, allergic reactions — 7, altered mental status — 85, assaults — 15, back pain — 58, breathing problems — 225, burns — 2, cardiac arrests — 16, chest pains — 178, choking — 8, seizures — 99, diabetic problems — 39, falls — 223, hemorrhage/lacerations — 58, overdoses — 34, pain — 151, traffic accidents — 86, traumatic injuries — 47, stroke/cva — 38, unconscious/fainting — 85.
The current roster includes 44 volunteers who donated in excess of 22,378 hours in 2019.
There is a lot of experience on the squad with one volunteer with 45 years of service, four with more than 30 years, six with over 25 years, eight with 20 years or more, three with between 15 and 19 years, two with 10 to 14 years, nine with five to nine years and 10 with fewer than five years.
There are six advanced critical care EMTs, 13 basic EMT’s , 25 certified drivers, 18 certified divers and 18 members of a specialized extrication team.
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad also has a paid staff that consists of one advanced life support provider that is on duty 24 hours and another from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and one basic EMT that is on duty from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Of this paid staff, there are two critical care paramedics, four paramedics, seven advanced critical care EMT’s and four basic EMT’s.
Mr. Gardner is first on the agenda at Monday night’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall.
