OGDENSBURG — For months now, Kenneth J. Gardner, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad’s chief of emergency services, has tried to get his department’s annual presentation on the City Council’s agenda but has been denied.
So he took to the public comment period of Monday night’s meeting to give councilors his presentation that is required as part of the agreement the OVRS has signed with the city. Also aired during his presentation was a disagreement over a final payment for five new automated external defibrillators that the squad has sought from the city.
In 2021, OVRS received a $78,000 payment for the AEDs. The second payment has been approved by the city but not before it was made an issue at a City Council meeting in May. At the time, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie told councilors that OVRS did not receive the second payment because the agency had not sent the city its financial report for 2021.
Mr. Gardner took to public comment about this ongoing issue, saying that the second payment for five AEDs was approved.
“First, I sent the annual report to Mr. Jellie back in late February and I wonder, have the city councilors ever received that? I have no idea,” Mr. Gardner said. “I then requested to do our annual presentation before council, which is required by our agreement. I have been denied that opportunity ever since.”
A month later, Mr. Gardner asked how to go about receiving the check that council had approved in the 2022 budget for the five AEDs. When Mr. Jellie asked for the financial information about the AEDs, Mr. Gardner again asked to be put on the agenda.
“I responded with, ‘I have an idea, why don’t you put me on the agenda for the April 25 City Council meeting as per the agreement and I will present the financials to all city councilors and you in public?’” Mr. Gardner said. “You can give me the check there and we can all walk away happy.”
According to Mr. Gardner, Mr. Jellie told him that he and the city comptroller would review the OVRS annual report and the OVRS 2021 finances prior to a presentation to the City Council so they could give recommendations and opinions.
“Then suddenly last Friday, I received a call that the check is ready and to feel free to stop by and pick it up,” Mr. Gardner said. “So what suddenly changed? The city manager did not receive the financials from us before he released the check. We certainly have not received the city manager’s or city comptroller’s recommendations or opinions either, and OVRS continues to provide excellent emergency medical service.”
Mr. Gardner said that in his 37 years in emergency medical services and 15 years of working as chief of emergency services, he has never had this issue when working with the city.
“The citizens of this city have one of the best EMS systems anywhere in New York state,” Mr. Gardner said. “However, still to this day, we have not been allowed to give our presentation that we are obligated to do by our agreement but instead I was advised by the city manager’s office that I can come address council for five minutes during the public comment section of this meeting.”
“So here I stand, even though this is not the presentation portion of the City Council meeting, I will uphold my promise and provide to all councilors and the city manager our financials that I promised to bring,” he added.
Mr. Gardner also provided the department’s annual report to council members.
“On behalf of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Board of Directors, volunteers, employees and myself, we take pride in what we do,” Mr. Gardner said. “It is our honor to continue to serve the citizens in the city of Ogdensburg every day with the highest level of emergency medical services and professionalism.”
