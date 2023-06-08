POTSDAM — Two Ogdensburg residents have been charged with burglarizing a vacant apartment downtown.
Daniel P. Saccocci, 42, and Jessica J. Kerr, 43, are each charged with single felony counts of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and possession of burglar tools.
Potsdam police said the pair broke into the unoccupied apartment and stole personal affects belonging to the previous tenant along with tools belonging to a contractor who was working on the apartment.
They allegedly possessed a pry bar and other tools that they used to break in, leading to the burglar tools charge.
The pair were arrested Wednesday around 6:48 p.m. They were arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and released under probationary supervision with orders to appear in Potsdam Town Court on June 28.
