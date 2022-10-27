OGDENSBURG — City residents again took to the public comment period at Monday night’s City Council meeting about damages to their basements caused by flooding that they believe is a result of ongoing city projects.
In June, several residents voiced concerns about basement flooding. Many of the citizens believed it was a result of a $7.5 million project that rebuilt a 1.1-mile stretch of sidewalk, streets and water and sewer lines from the St. Lawrence River to the Paterson Street intersection with Canton Street and Route 37.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie advised residents to file a claim with the city and apologized to those who were dealing with flooding and damages.
At Monday night’s meeting, several residents came forward again, this time expressing frustration over the claims.
“I spoke with (claims adjuster) Scott Mason from PMA who has called me,” said Ogdensburg resident Ann Loffler. “He told me you are denying all claims, claiming it is an act of God. This was in July, we’re going into the end of October.”
In June, Ms. Loffler came to a meeting to tell the council about her basement, which was flooded with 6 inches of sewer water.
“People lost a lot and this has been an ongoing thing and you know it, the city knew it,” Ms. Loffler said. “If it wasn’t a thing then why did they get a grant years ago for these backflow protectors. Act of God? No Mr. Jellie, God didn’t go into my cellar and send 6 inches of shit into my basement.”
During the meeting, Mr. Jellie stated that Ms. Loffler’s information was “likely not accurate” and “completely false.”
Following Ms. Loffler, another resident, Debbie McDonald, talked about her flooding experiences.
“I’m here in regards to the flood damage that my house has sustained on Franklin Street,” Ms. McDonald said. “I’m hoping that this evening I’ll have a call or email or some sort of correspondence in regards to my claim which unfortunately is over $100,000.”
Ms. McDonald has experienced two incidents of flooding on May 19 and July 25.
“I had about 6 to 8 inches of water come up into my basement through the shower drains, the toilets, it was leaves, dirty, smelly feces,” Ms. McDonald said. “It was awful. I had a radiation crew come in and they tore down walls, took up all the flooring, and sanitized it. That was over $3,000.”
The total damage to her basement totals more than $140,000, she said.
“My insurance company has been trying to get some sort of response from the city manager who is no longer the city manager after this weekend,” Ms. McDonald said. “I just want a response and I’ve been ignored for weeks by city hall and councilors.”
Mr. Jellie is resigning Nov. 4.
